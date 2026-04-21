Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-FL) stepped down from Congress on Tuesday, moments before the House Ethics Committee was set to consider sanctions as she continues to fight a pending federal criminal case.

Cherfilus-McCormick announced her resignation in a statement posted early Tuesday afternoon and later submitted a formal resignation letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson.

In her public statement, Cherfilus-McCormick described the ethics process as a “witch hunt” and said:

Cherfilus-McCormick’s formal resignation letter to Johnson stated, “I hereby resign my office from the 119th Congress as Representative for Florida’s 20th Congressional District, effective Tuesday April 21, 2026; 1:30pm.”

Cherfilus-McCormick wrote, “After careful reflection and prayer, I have concluded that it is in the best interest of my constituents and the institution that I step aside at this time.” She added that she remained committed to “supporting a smooth transition and ensuring continuity of service for the district.”

Punchbowl News congressional reporter Max Cohen shared on X that House Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) said, “In light of Ms. McCormick’s resignation earlier today, the Committee on Ethics has now lost jurisdiction on this matter. There will not be a sanctions hearing.”

The resignation came after months of mounting legal and ethics issues. A federal grand jury in Miami indicted Cherfilus-McCormick in November 2025, alleging she and her brother, Edwin Cherfilus, diverted a $5 million FEMA overpayment tied to a 2021 COVID-19 vaccination contract through their family company, Trinity Health Care Services.

Prosecutors alleged some of the money was routed through multiple accounts and used to fund Cherfilus-McCormick’s 2021 congressional campaign, make straw-donor contributions, and benefit the defendants personally. She also was accused of conspiring with former tax preparer David K. Spencer to file a false federal tax return. Cherfilus-McCormick has pleaded not guilty and denied wrongdoing.

On January 30, the House Ethics Committee said it had found “substantial evidence” supporting the allegations and broader misconduct involving campaign finance laws and regulations, criminal laws tied to campaign finance misconduct, the Ethics in Government Act, the Code of Ethics for Government Service, and House rules.

Cherfilus-McCormick argued the process violated her due process rights, saying she was “deeply disappointed” the committee moved forward while the criminal case was pending. Republicans, led by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL), called for her expulsion, while Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-WA) also said she should resign or be removed.