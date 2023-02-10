Poll: Trump Boasts Highest Favorability in Hypothetical 2024 Republican Field

Former President Donald Trump boasts the highest favorability in a hypothetical 2024 Republican presidential primary, a Morning Consult survey released this week found.

The survey confirmed what has been seen in several other surveys as of late, with Trump taking the clear lead in the hypothetical 2024 presidential field. In this survey, Trump leads his closest potential challenger, Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), by 18 percent, garnering support from nearly half of potential GOP voters — 49 percent. That reflects a two-point uptick from the 47 percent support he saw roughly one month ago in the same survey:

2024 National Republican Primary: Trump 49%

DeSantis 31%

Pence 7%

Haley 3%

Cheney 2%

Cruz 2%

Abbott 1%

Noem 1%

Pompeo 1%

T. Scott 1%

T. Scott 1%

Youngkin 0%

Morning Consult, 3,549 RV, 2/3-5

Political Polls, February 7, 2023

The poll also explored the favorability of each potential candidate and found Trump leading the pack in terms of favorability, as 80 percent have a favorable view of the former president, while 18 percent do not.

DeSantis comes in second place in terms of favorability, as 73 percent have a favorable view of the governor. While just nine percent have an unfavorable view, nine percent also said they have never heard of him — a factor Trump does not have an issue with.

Sixty-one percent have a favorable view of both former Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), but 31 percent have a negative view of Pence, compared to 19 percent for Cruz.

The remainder of the potential challengers see favorability ratings below 50 percent, but it appears that could be due to the fact, in part, that some are not as well known.

For instance, 32 percent rate South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) favorably, compared to ten percent who do not. However, nearly four in ten, 38 percent, have never heard of her. Similarly, 37 percent view Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) favorably and 11 percent unfavorably, but 30 percent said they have never heard of him, either.

The same could be said for Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), as over one-third, 34 percent, also said they have never heard of him.

Former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (R), who is expected to announce a presidential bid this month, has 45 percent viewing her favorably and 15 percent viewing her unfavorably. Nearly one-quarter, 24 percent, said they never heard of her, either.

Only one potential candidate listed had a majority viewing her unfavorably — former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), with 53 percent viewing her unfavorably compared to just 18 percent who have a favorable view.

The survey was taken February 3-5, 2023, among 3,549 potential GOP primary voters and comes as Trump continues to dominate the potential GOP primary field in poll after poll.