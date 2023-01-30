Poll: Trump Leads by Double Digits in South Carolina

Former President Donald Trump is leading his potential challengers in South Carolina by double-digits, a recent Trafalgar Group survey found.

The survey asked respondents, “If the Republican presidential primary were held today and the following were the candidates, for whom would you most likely vote?”

Trump stood as the overwhelming favorite, garnering 43.4 percent support. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) falls 15.6 percent behind with 27.8 percent support. South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) fell to third with 14.3 percent support, followed by former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley with 11.6 percent, former Vice President Mike Pence with 1.8 percent, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo with 1.1 percent:

When DeSantis is taken out of the mix, Trump’s support grows to 47.9 percent, and Scott and Haley surge, garnering 22.8 percent and 21.1 percent, respectively.

The survey was taken January 24-26, 2023, among 1,078 likely GOP presidential primary voters. It has a +/- 2.9 percent margin of error.

It coincides with Trump’s busy campaign weekend, visiting the early primary states of New Hampshire as well as South Carolina.

Trump held a campaign event over the weekend in South Carolina alongside Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC), and Rep Russell Fry (R-SC).

“I’m thrilled to be back in the great state of South Carolina, we won it twice by record numbers, and it’s just a real honor. It’s an incredible place,” Trump said, explaining that his campaign will be “about the future.”

“This campaign will be about issues, ” Trump explained. “Joe Biden has put America on the fast track to ruin and destruction, and we will ensure that he does not receive four more years.”

He added:

The 2024 election is our one shot to save our country, and we need a leader who is ready to do that on day one. We need a fighter who can stand up to the left, who can stand up to the swamp, stand up to the media, stand up to the deep state … am I allowed to say stand up to the RINOs too?

TRUMP: "We need a fighter who can stand up to the left, stand up to the swamp, stand up to the media, stand up to the deep state. Am I allowed to say stand up to the RINO's, too?" pic.twitter.com/P9Z6K4AZYm — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) January 28, 2023

Trump also spoke at the New Hampshire Republican Party’s annual meeting, announcing New Hampshire GOP Chairman Steve Stepanaek as his senior adviser for his New Hampshire campaign.

A recent New Hampshire Journal/Coefficient poll showed Trump also leading his potential GOP challengers.