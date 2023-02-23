‘He’s All Heart’: Ohio Residents Express Gratitude for Trump’s Visit

Residents of East Palestine, Ohio, expressed gratitude for former President Donald Trump’s Wednesday visit to the town, especially in the absence of Biden administration officials for weeks after a train wreck caused massive toxic chemical exposure.

“At least somebody actually showed up,” one resident told One America News.

“He’s all heart…He loves everybody, you can tell,” another said.

“He’s all HEART.” Ohio residents react to Pres. Donald Trump coming to East Palestine, Ohio. Trump lifted all their spirits.@OANN pic.twitter.com/9zAt6p1Z5u — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) February 23, 2023

After Trump arrived, residents began cheering and chanting, “Trump! Trump! Trump!”

As the former president and 2024 presidential candidate walked over to them, some yelled, “We love you,” and “Thank you for coming!”

This is what happens mid-visit when residents of East Palestine, Ohio start chanting “We love you, President Trump!” He drops what he’s doing and walks over to greet each and every one of them. This is servant leadership and love for fellow Americans.🇺🇸

pic.twitter.com/6w5Pi7QePk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 22, 2023

He interacted with the residents, shaking hands and signing hats.

Got to meet President Trump with my girls in East Palestine, Ohio! What an honor! Keep praying for the people affected by this disaster and hold the people responsible accountable! #MAGA #ManOfThePeople 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Where’s Biden?! @RealAmVoice pic.twitter.com/Y9YDMPes08 — Frontline America (@USAFrontline) February 22, 2023

He went into a McDonald’s, joked with smiling employees, and bought the fire department and police department lunch, as well as anyone inside the restaurant.

"What's your speciality today? … I know this menu better than you do." — Donald Trump in East Palestine Ohio McDonalds … buys lunch for fire department and police department pic.twitter.com/b3FUSvMQCY — Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) February 22, 2023

Trump also brought with him truckloads of water and supplies, which were distributed to residents before his arrival:

JUST IN: Trump Lands in East Palestine, Ohio.. Essential supplies being passed out to Locals awaiting his arrival…pic.twitter.com/9K0S8QrSZ2 — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) February 22, 2023

Republicans in Congress also lauded his visit.

“America has two Presidents right now,” tweeted Army veteran Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX).

“One who can climb a flight of stairs and one who falls up them,” he tweeted. “One who visits Americans in need, and one who takes pallets of cash to Ukraine.”

President Trump in Palestine, Ohio.

America has two Presidents right now: One who can climb a flight of stairs and one who falls up them. One who visits Americans in need, and one who takes pallets of cash to Ukraine. One who leads and one who follows. America needs… https://t.co/NUZM69hjdo pic.twitter.com/XNZAXrh2xM — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) February 22, 2023

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also contrasted Trump with Biden, tweeting, “President Trump visits the people of East Palestine, Ohio and brings them water & supplies while Joe Biden only cares about pushing more war and US money in Ukraine.”

“Thank you President Trump for continuing to show what America First looks like.”

President Trump visits the people of East Palestine, Ohio and brings them water & supplies while Joe Biden only cares about pushing more war and US money in Ukraine. Thank you President Trump for continuing to show what America First looks like. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C3jFZS1A3t — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 22, 2023

Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) tweeted, “Thankful for President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump leadership as @GOP continue to stand with America and the people of Ohio. #PRIORITY.”

His tweet was in response to House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) tweeting, “Thankful for President Biden’s leadership as we continue to stand with Ukraine,” with American and Ukrainian flag emojis.

Thankful for President Trump’s @realDonaldTrump leadership as @GOP continue to stand with America and the people of Ohio. #PRIORITY 🇺🇸 https://t.co/ikrk5PwPhj — Cory Mills (@CoryMillsFL) February 22, 2023

Media figures and many others watching from afar gave positive reviews for the trip, as well.

Tim Pool, host of Timcast, called Trump’s visit a “win win win for everybody.” His cohosts agreed the trip was a positive thing, and reflected poorly on Biden.

“Biden couldn’t show up for 10 minutes, get a picture, and leave?” Pool added.

.@timcast says that anything corporate press might do to attack Trump over his his visit to East Palestine, Ohio, highlights "that Trump is there and Biden is not." He adds "Biden couldn't show up for 10 minutes, get a picture, and leave? … Ukraine's very important!" pic.twitter.com/Oia6JnoSZ5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 23, 2023

The Hodge twins tweeted, “Trump went to Ohio. Biden went to Ukraine. That tells you everything you need to know…”

Trump went to Ohio Biden went to Ukraine That tells you everything you need to know… — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) February 23, 2023

After Trump’s announced his visit to Ohio, the Biden administration sent Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to East Palestine, where he refused to answer questions from the media.

Trump on the other hand, took multiple questions from the press.

One reporter asked him what his message was to Biden.

Trump responded, “Get over here.”

President Trump On The Ground In East Palestine, Ohio Reporter: "What's your message to Joe Biden?" President Trump: "Get over here." pic.twitter.com/PoOrZPt5j8 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 22, 2023

