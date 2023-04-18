Florida Rep. John Rutherford Endorses Donald Trump for 2024

Former President Donald Trump picked up his sixth endorsement from a U.S. Congressman from Florida on Tuesday.

Rep. John Rutherford (R-FL) endorsed Trump in the 2024 presidential race through a statement via Twitter on Tuesday, making him the sixth congressman from Florida to endorse the former president.

“Today, I am proud to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump. As a former Sheriff, I understand the importance of a fair and impartial system of justice,” Rutherford said in a statement. “As strong Republicans, we must restore Law, Order, and Justice to our country, and President Trump is the right person to do it.”

The congressman also touted the former president’s leadership when he was in office and how safe the country was under his time in office, adding, “Under President Trump’s leadership, America was more safe, more secure, and more prosperous, and as the 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump will Make America Great Again!”

This comes after Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) endorsed Trump’s 2024 presidential bid on Monday, telling Newsmax’s Rob Schmitt that “He’s the only person that can reverse on day one all these disastrous policies of the Biden administration.”

“We need to right all the wrongs that have happened under this administration, fix the things that happen[ed] in Afghanistan, support our military and our veterans, and do the things that the America First agenda stands for, and that is one person, Donald Trump,” Steube added.

Steube joined the quickly growing list of other Florida Republicans — Reps. Matt Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, and Cory Mills — who previously endorsed the former president in his 2024 bid.

Furthermore, following Rutherford’s endorsement, Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) told CNN that he also plans to endorse the former president, making him the seventh congressman from Florida to back Trump.

NEWS: Rep. Brian Mast tells me he plans to endorse Donald Trump for president, becoming the 7th House Republican from Florida to do so. Mast also says he'll be chairing “Veterans for Trump." Another key pick-up for Trump, who has been courting support from the FL delegation. — Melanie Zanona (@MZanona) April 18, 2023

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.