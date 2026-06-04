Moulton Dismisses Platner Controversies; Says Susan Collins Rubber Stamps Trump’s Agenda

Thursday on CNN’s “New Central,” Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA) dismissed scandal-ridden Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner because Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) rubber stamps President Donald Trump’s agenda.

Host Kate Bolduan said, “You are running for Senate. As I mentioned, another Democrat running for Senate is running in Maine, Graham Platner. He has faced controversy over a few things over his tattoo. You defended him over that, I saw that. He’s also facing controversy over exchanging sexually explicit text messages with multiple women, which his wife flagged to the campaign on her own. When he was just in Washington, though, meeting with Democratic senators, seeming to want to allay concerns about his candidacy, they asked him what if there is more? And that is a question. What if there is more? Do you think that would then be too much for Graham Platner to continue?”

Moulton said, “I mean, we just don’t know. We just don’t know what more can come out. But I do know this, that he’s running against a senator who every single day rubber stamps Trump’s agenda, a senator who just like 98% of the Republican Party supports this war in Iran that’s raising everybody’s gas prices. It’s getting Americans killed. It’s killing innocent people in the Middle East. It’s hurting our allies. It’s taking our eye off the ball when it comes to deterring and preventing a war with China in Asia. So all of these things that Susan Collins does, every single day are bad. And I think voters in Maine are going to have to make a decision that only they can make weighing those two alternatives.”

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