White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre refused to confirm that President Joe Biden will serve all eight years if reelected in 2024.



“Does the president plan to serve all eight years?” a reporter asked Karine Jean-Pierre in Tuesday’s White House press briefing.

“That’s something for him to decide,” she replied.

Just 22 percent of Democrats are excited that Biden launched a reelection bid, while only 28 percent say they are confident about his reelection effort, a CBS News/YouGov poll found Tuesday.

Citing the polling numbers and Biden’s age, a reporter asked Jean-Pierre why “President Biden [has] not decided to pass the torch at this point?”

Jean-Pierre dismissed the concern as repetitive. “When it comes to age, it’s the same thing we heard in 2020,” she said about the younger Biden. “If you look at what the president has done these past two years, he’s been able to deliver and get things done.”

“We understand what the polls are saying,” she said about the CBS News poll. “We were able to stop the red wave and hold the Senate,” she said about the 2022 midterm after praising the 2020 election result.

Biden has continually lauded that he received the most votes in presidential history.

The announcement of Biden’s reelection campaign on Tuesday was followed by negative polling for the president. A majority of Americans said the nation is heading on the wrong track, a CIVIQS poll found.

Fifty-nine percent say the nation’s economy is getting worse, while 18 percent say it is getting better. Another 18 percent indicate it is staying the same.

Overall, just 39 percent approve of Biden. Fifty-three percent disapprove.