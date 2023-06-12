Former President Donald Trump, a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, promised to appoint a special prosecutor to go after the Biden family and others in a post on Truth Social on Monday.

He posted:

NOW THAT THE ‘SEAL’ IS BROKEN, IN ADDITION TO CLOSING THE BORDER & REMOVING ALL OF THE ‘CRIMINAL’ ELEMENTS THAT HAVE ILLEGALLY INVADED OUR COUNTRY, MAKING AMERICA ENERGY INDEPENDENT, & EVEN DOMINANT AGAIN, & IMMEDIATELY ENDING THE WAR BETWEEN RUSSIA & UKRAINE, I WILL APPOINT A REAL SPECIAL ‘PROSECUTOR’ TO GO AFTER THE MOST CORRUPT PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE USA, JOE BIDEN, THE ENTIRE BIDEN CRIME FAMILY, & ALL OTHERS INVOLVED WITH THE DESTRUCTION OF OUR ELECTIONS, BORDERS, & COUNTRY ITSELF!



The defiant post comes days after the Biden Justice Department moved to indict him for allegedly retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago after he left office.

It also comes after the House Oversight Committee was allowed access to an FBI document where an informant alleged that Joe Biden and his son Hunter were involved in a bribery scheme with a Ukrainian executive where they would receive $5 million each.

Even after the indictment, Trump widened his lead in the GOP primary over his opponents, as reported by Breitbart News.

According to a recent CBS News poll, Trump had 61 percent support, leading by 38 percentage points over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who garnered 23 percent.

As Breitbart News also reported, Trump also won the straw poll at the Western Conservative Summit on Saturday, with 40.3 percent versus Ron DeSantis with 35.8 percent of support.

