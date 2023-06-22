Trump Supporter’s Selfie with Snoozing Chris Christie on Plane Goes Viral

A supporter of former President Donald Trump snapped a selfie with Republican presidential candidate Chris Christie while he appeared to be sleeping on a flight Thursday, and the image has gone viral on social media.

Heather Mullins, a New Hampshire-based reporter who previously worked at Real America’s Voice, sports a signature Make America Great Again hat as she smiles in the picture with the former New Jersey governor across the aisle.

Retweet when you see it. pic.twitter.com/LA7dvH7sU7 — Heather Mullins (@TalkMullins) June 22, 2023

Shortly after 8:00 p.m. ET, some seven hours after she posted it, the tweet had garnered more than 6,000 retweets, 22,000 likes, and 1.6 million views.

She later wrote that she suspected Chrsitie saw the post had gone viral and “gave the nod” in her direction before they deboarded the plane.

“I landed, looked over my shoulder, & he looked RIGHT at me & gave a nod. He knows! LOL! Someone must have told him he went viral while in the air,” she wrote.

“It was honestly cute that he & his wife were holding hands, I hold no ill will,” wrote Mullins, adding she wants him to stop taking shots at the 45th president only “to fail at getting ahead.”

Christie has been a staunch critic of Trump in recent years and took aim at him during his campaign launch earlier this month in New Hampshire.

“If your leaders are not willing to admit to you that they’re fallible, that they make mistakes, that they hurt like you, that they bleed like you, and that they suffer disappointments and letdowns, beware,” he said before naming the 45th president, specifically.

Trump mocked Chrisite multiple times on Truth Social during the event, including posting an edited video superimposed with a buffet in front of Chrisitie. Trump also zoned in on his repeated use of the word “small” that night.

“Does he have a psychological problem with SIZE?” Trump wondered in another post.