New Hampshire Poll: Donald Trump Holds Commanding 28-Point Lead

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE - JUNE 27: Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump stands on stage after being introduced during the New Hampshire Federation of Republican Women's Lilac Luncheon on June 27, 2023 in Concord, New Hampshire. Republican presidential candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is also holding a campaign …
Scott Eisen/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.