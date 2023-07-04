PHOTOS: GOP Presidential Hopefuls March in Fourth of July Parades

Many Republican presidential candidates spent their Fourth of July campaigning in early voting states with six months to go until the Iowa Caucuses.

Former Vice President Mike Pence marched in an Independence Day Parade in Urbandale, Iowa, alongside his wife, former Second Lady Karen Pence. The Des Moines Register noted Iowans greeted Pence with a “warm reception,” although some leftist critics were present.

What an amazing and patriotic morning in @CityofUrbandale, IA! @KarenPence and I had the best time walking in the Urbandale 4th of July Celebration Parade as we celebrate Freedom today and every day! 🇺🇸#IndependenceDay pic.twitter.com/uIujK7C0m1 — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 4, 2023

Thank you for the warm welcome, Urbandale! @KarenPence and I loved meeting so many patriotic Americans today! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/dDpBZLdi2c — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) July 4, 2023

“At the end of the day, I will tell you, we just feel at home in Iowa,” Pence told the Register. “I mean, I’ve got to be honest with you, if I close my eyes and then opened them, you could convince me I’m still in Indiana. We’ve been to so many Fourth of July parades in communities just like Urbandale.”

Conservative Radio host Larry Elder and Former Gov Asa Hutchinson were in the Hawkeye State on Tuesday as well and marched in the Clear Lake parade. Hutchinson and Gov. Doug Burgum (R-ND) partook in the West Des Moines Parade on Monday night, as KCCI reported.

Had a great time at the Independence Day parade in Clear Lake, Iowa!#WeveGotACountryToSave pic.twitter.com/DqGBKflhdu — Larry Elder (@larryelder) July 4, 2023

What a great day at the Clear Lake 4th of July Parade. It was wonderful to see so many patriotic Iowans on our Independence Day! pic.twitter.com/UjMF2X1jJP — Gov. Asa Hutchinson (@AsaHutchinson) July 4, 2023

As we celebrate this #FourthofJuly, let us rededicate ourselves to the high purpose of striving to make our founding ideals the reality for each and every American. pic.twitter.com/rMx4gHx2b1 — Doug Burgum (Text "DOUG" to 70177) (@DougBurgum) July 4, 2023

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (R) ran a 5k in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday, while his children cheered him on. He reported that he placed sixth in the race.

Good morning America—and happy birthday! I’m in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, kicking off this Fourth of July with the Fifth Season 5k. We’re hitting the ground running—quite literally—and if you’re in Cedar Rapids, stop me and say ‘hello!’#FXS24 pic.twitter.com/R6QxD8gzuH — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 4, 2023

I couldn’t have asked for bigger supporters than my kids, Andrew and Gloriana! I’m one proud Papi.#FXS24 pic.twitter.com/r5dQGlNc0k — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) July 4, 2023

A host of candidates headlined New Hampshire parades, including Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL), Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), businessman Perry Johnson, former Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX), and Burgum,Fox News’s Paul Steinhauser reported. The candidates marched in various parades in Wolfeboro, Amherst, and Merrimack.

In one parade, DeSantis and his family ran into a bout of bad weather and were soaked. The Daily Mail’s Emily Goodin noted the downpour occurred while DeSantis and family were on the Merrimack route, but they appeared to be in good spirits in the face of the bad weather. Earlier in the day, they were in Wolfeboro.

Scott ran into rain as well while shaking hands with Granite Staters and handing out candy and footballs to children along the Merrimack Route.

We have won the lottery of American citizenship! #4thofJuly pic.twitter.com/aUMpGrF4DC — Tim Scott (@votetimscott) July 4, 2023

“The fourth is not only celebrating independence but celebrating liberty and freedom that are synonyms for independence. I love the fourth of July because it reminds me of the men and the women who are willing to sacrifice everything for the cause of freedom,” Scott told Steinhauser.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and his young family attended his hometown parade while also celebrating his son Arjun’s first birthday.

“One year ago, we did our neighborhood parade & then went straight to the hospital where Apoorva gave birth to Arjun,” Ramaswamy tweeted. “Today the little man joined us for it! So grateful for our family & our country. Happy Fourth!”

One year ago, we did our neighborhood parade & then went straight to the hospital where Apoorva gave birth to Arjun. Today the little man joined us for it! So grateful for our family & our country. Happy Fourth! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7oARY1BZtQ — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) July 4, 2023

While former President Donald Trump, who leads the field by a wide margin and holds a majority of support in many national polls, did not march in any parades on Tuesday, he wished a happy Independence Day to all in a Truth Social post after a packed rally in Pickens, South Carolina, on Saturday.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley took to Twitter to wish America a happy birthday.