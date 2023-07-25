EXCLUSIVE — Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman: ‘I’m All in for Trump 2024’

Utah State Rep. Phil Lyman (R-Blanding) is endorsing former President Donald Trump for president following a slew of endorsements for Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis in the Beehive State.

In an exclusive statement to Breitbart News on Tuesday, Lyman expressed his absolute support for the former president in his run for the White House, stating, “I unequivocally endorse Donald J. Trump for president.”

In his statement, Lyman also slammed President Joe Biden for his failing policies.

“We currently have a president who does not put America first,” he charged. “A president who panders to the Paris Climate Agreement; a president who locks up the vast resources of our state through executive orders.”

In contrast, the Republican lawmaker asserted that Trump “has proven that he will strengthen our borders, support U.S. free markets, stand up to foreign powers, and defend families.”

While lauding the 45th U.S. president, Lyman called for “leaders who lead.”

“We need a president that understands that the Constitution is not a platitude but a contract designed to secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity,” he declared.

“I’m all in for Trump 2024!” Lyman concluded.

The matter comes after 17 state legislators in Utah — including State Senate President Stuart Adams — endorsed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on Friday, adding to a list of endorsements for his 2024 presidential campaign he picked up this week. This brings the Florida governor’s total number of endorsements from state lawmakers to 270.

Speaking before a group of state lawmakers in the Western state’s capital, DeSantis boasted of his support in Utah, stating that his “fighting faith is faith in God.”

“Politics has a role, but I don’t think it should be the number one divide in our country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Trump is pulling ahead in the Utah Republican primary race, according to a recent Deseret News/Hinckley Institute poll.

2024 Utah Republican Primary • Trump — 29% (+5)

• DeSantis — 24%

• Pence — 6%

• Christie — 4%

• Cheney — 4%

• Haley — 3%

• Scott — 2%

• Ramaswamy — 2%@hinckleyinst | 06/26-07/04 | 495 RV https://t.co/KcXkwsxrG2 — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) July 21, 2023

The survey was taken from June 26 to July 4, 2023, among 485 registered Utah Republican voters and has a +/- four percent margin of error.