Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) was quick to claim credit for the defunct January 6 Committee after a grand jury returned an indictment against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday in connection to the 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Soon after the Washington, DC, grand jury returned a four-count indictment against the leading Republican presidential candidate, Thompson took to “X,” formerly Twitter, and lauded the “bipartisan” subcommittee he chaired in the last Congress.

Today’s charges are consistent with those the Select Committee referred to the Special Counsel last year, and successful prosecutions will not only bring accountability but also help prevent something like January 6th from ever happening again. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) August 1, 2023

“And, at the end of its investigation, the bipartisan January 6th Select Committee turned over to the Justice Department its evidence of an extensive plot by the ex-President to overturn the Presidential election on January 6th and prevent the peaceful transfer of power,” Thompson wrote.

“Today’s charges are consistent with those the Select Committee referred to the Special Counsel last year, and successful prosecutions will not only bring accountability but also help prevent something like January 6th from ever happening again,” he added.

As Breitbart News Senior Editor Joel Pollak noted, Trump faces four counts: “one on conspiracy to defraud the U.S.; one on conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; one of obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and one of conspiracy against rights.”

It alleges Trump understood he lost the 2020 election but “was determined to stay in power.”

Along with Thompson, other members of the partisan committee, including Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), expressed their glee over the indictment.

Trump was just indicted by federal prosecutors for trying to overturn the 2020 election. We’re coming toward an inflection point— and a fraught moment in the history of our democracy. But frankly, considering the interests of justice and the rule of law, it’s about damn time. — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) August 1, 2023

“We’re coming toward an inflection point— and a fraught moment in the history of our democracy,” Schiff posted on X. “But frankly, considering the interests of justice and the rule of law, it’s about damn time.”

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), a staunch Trump critic who was just one of two Republicans to serve on the committee, likened the 45th president to Benedict Arnold and labeled him a “Stain on history” once the indictment came down.

On the 1/6 Committee, we uncovered proof that Donald Trump not only knew what was happening at the Capitol, but encouraged it. He is a cancer on our democracy. Today is the beginning of Justice. Nobody is above the law; least of all a president who swore an oath to defend it. — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺 (@AdamKinzinger) August 1, 2023

In a release, the Trump campaign slammed the indictment as “the latest corrupt chapter in the continued pathetic attempt by the Biden Crime Family and their weaponized Department of Justice to interfere with the 2024 Presidential Election, in which President Trump is the undisputed frontrunner.”