More than six in ten Republican voters in Michigan back former President Donald Trump for their party’s nomination, setting him far apart from the rest of the crowded field, according to an Emerson College Polling survey.

The survey, published Friday, shows that 61 percent of registered voters who plan to vote in the GOP primary support Trump, placing him a whopping 48 points ahead of his nearest competitor, Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL), at 13 percent.

Seven percent of the respondents back former Vice President Mike Pence, which is good enough for third place, followed by 37-year-old entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy at four percent. Another three percent support former Gov. Nikki Haley (SC), as Sen. Tim Scott (SC) and former Gov. Chris Christie (NJ) tie at two percent.

Former Gov. Asa Hutchinson (AR) and Gov. Doug Burgum (ND) are the only other candidates to reach one percent, with rounding. Another six percent of voters are undecided, while one percent back another candidate.

On the Democrat side of things, President Joe Biden maintains a lead over his challengers, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson. Biden lands at 65 percent, followed by Kennedy at 11 percent and Williamson at five percent. Of the remaining responses, 17 percent are undecided, and three percent prefer “someone else.”

Biden and Trump are tied at 44 percent in a hypothetical rematch of the 2020 election. When Green Party presidential candidate Cornel West is factored into the fray, Trump takes a two-point lead over Biden. In that scenario, 43 percent would vote for Trump, 41 percent would back Biden, and West would garner four percent support.

The poll also gauged the contours of Michigan’s U.S. Senate race as Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D) heads for retirement. In a hypothetical Republican primary that includes seven candidates, Rep. Mike Rogers holds a slim lead with 12 percent of the response.

Rep. Peter Meijer comes in second with nine percent, while Michigan State Board of Education member Nikki Snyder takes six percent. Neither Rogers nor Meijer have declared candidacies. Businessman Michael Hoover comes in at three percent, while former Berrian Count Commissioner Ezra Scott, lawyer Alexandria Taylor, and stock executive John Tuttle tie at one percent. Nearly 30 percent of voters are undecided, and 39 percent would prefer a different candidate.

Regarding the Democrat primary, Rep. Elissa Slotkin enjoys a strong early advantage with 34 percent support, giving her a double-digit lead over actor Hill Harper, at eight percent. Lawyer Zack Burns takes three percent, while businessman Nasser Beydoun and former Rep. Leslie Love each garner two percent.

Emerson College Polling sampled 1,121 registered voters from August 1-2. The poll’s credibility interval is ± 2.9 percentage points.