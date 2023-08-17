Most Republicans and Republican-leaning independents identify former President Donald Trump as the best person to lead the GOP for 2024, the latest NPR/Marist College survey found.

The survey asked Republicans and Republican-leaning independents if they believe Trump is the “best person” to lead the Republican Party for 2024.

Across the board, 66 percent said Trump is the “best person” for the job, compared to 31 percent who believe Trump has “too much baggage to lead the Republican Party for 2024.” Three percent remain unsure.

When asked what is most important to them when selecting a GOP presidential nominee, 57 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said, “a candidate who will stand on conservative principles,” compared to 40 percent who said “a candidate with the best chance to defeat Joe Biden.”

More per Marist:

Nearly two in three Republicans and Republican leaning independents (65%) say they plan to support Trump in 2024, up from 58% three weeks ago. Of note, the current proportion reflects Trump’s support in June when 64% of this group had this view. 30% of the Republicans and Republican leaning independents currently say they will back another Republican candidate.

The poll was taken August 11-14, 2023, among 1,220 adults with a ± 3.5 percent margin of error. Notably, it was taken prior to Trump’s fourth indictment. But in the past, Trump has only seen positive shifts in the surveys among his base following his indictments.

Breitbart News’s Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle spoke of this phenomenon during a one-on-one interview on the America First with Sebastian Gorka podcast, asserting that the left’s targeting of Trump is a catalyst for the next conservative awakening.

“For me, it was the Tea Party, right? Seeing the Tea Partiers under attack wrongly was my catalyst. And I think that you’re seeing a very similar thing happen right now, with President Trump,” Boyle said.

“I think when you — when they see — one of the public sees President Trump being wrongly [dragged] through all of this legal nonsense, you’re seeing — I’m hearing it from so many people across the country — people either coming back to him or coming around,” he continued, explaining that he believes it is happening “on a mass scale — millions across the country right now.”

“They’re all watching it, and they know what Jack Smith and Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg and the rest of these people — and Joe Biden ultimately — are doing is wrong,” Boyle added. “Andrew [Breitbart] understood that this was a war, right? Like, he’s famous for hashtag war, right? He understood that this was an information war.”

