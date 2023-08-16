Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle: Left’s Targeting of Trump a Catalyst for Conservative Awakening

The Deep State’s continued targeting of former President Donald Trump is opening the eyes of the American people to the depths of the corruption of the elites, Breitbart News’s Matthew Boyle said during an appearance on the America First with Sebastian Gorka podcast.

Boyle spoke about Andrew Breitbart’s legacy and how he opened the eyes of so many to see the corruption of the D.C. elite. A similar awakening, he believes, is occurring now.

“For me, it was the Tea Party, right? Seeing the Tea Partiers under attack wrongly was my catalyst. And I think that you’re seeing a very similar thing happen right now, with President Trump,” Boyle said.

“I think when you — when they see — one of the public sees President Trump being wrongly [dragged] through all of this legal nonsense, you’re seeing — I’m hearing it from so many people across the country — people either coming back to him or coming around,” he continued, explaining that he believes it is happening “on a mass scale — millions across the country right now.”

“They’re all watching it and they know what Jack Smith and Fani Willis and Alvin Bragg and the rest of these people — and Joe Biden ultimately — are doing is wrong. And so to your question there about Andrew, Andrew understood that this was a war, right? Like he’s famous for hashtag war, right? He understood that this was an information war,” Boyle said, laying out Andrew Breitbart’s legacy.

“This is not a war fought with guns and bullets and planes and bombs. This is a war fought with facts. A war fought with information. And once you understand that this is an information warfare, you understand who’s on — you have to start understanding who’s on whose side,” he continued.

Boyle further detailed the most recent awakening, explaining that Americans love Trump because “he is their voice.”

“He’s the guy who’s gonna go in there and take the slings and arrows for them to make sure that they have a seat at the table. Now, again, like I look back at the Trump administration, the first term, you look at the various policies,” he said, explaining that Trump accomplished a lot. But Boyle said that Trump’s term “was the first time in my lifetime, at least — and you hear from a lot of other conservatives out there that are a little older than me, that it was the first time since Reagan — that we really have had somebody in the White House that is our person, that’s our voice. That — that gives us a seat at the table.”

“He’s kind of like anything but a billionaire. He eats McDonald’s, right? I mean, you know, it’s just kind of his thing, right? He’s got the money. And yeah, he’s got the history and the connections and whatnot, but he never really was one of them. He was always kind of one of us who accidentally ended up in that universe,” Boyle said of Trump.

“And, you know, I think that’s why he is where he is. I mean, I think that he is in a great position to win the White House back, not just the primary,” Boyle predicted.

WATCH the entire interview below: