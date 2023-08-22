An internal poll conducted for Colorado Democrat Adam Frisch shows him with a slight lead over Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), to whom he lost in last year’s general election by hundreds of votes, in a hypothetical general election match-up.

The partisan poll, conducted by Keating Research, shows 50 percent of likely general election voters in Colorado’s Third Congressional District back Frisch, while Boebert lands at 48 percent. As the poll is within the margin of error, the pair are statically tied.

Lauren Boebert challenger Adam Frisch leads the Colorado Republican by 2 points in a new memo from Frisch pollster Keating Research. Frisch (D) 50

Boebert (R-inc) 48 Biden 44

Trump 49 Trump carried the district 53-45 in 2020. 8/8-15, 801 LVs, live caller pic.twitter.com/SIpFeXJjg7 — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) August 22, 2023

Among unaffiliated voters, Frisch leads 57 percent to 40 percent, while he also holds a 32-point advantage among Latinos.

“For the poll to have any relevance. Aspen Adam needs to secure the Democrat nomination, which he only won by a couple hundred votes last time,” Boebert’s campaign manager Drew Sexton told Colorado Politics in a statement. The outlet was the first to report the poll.

Boebert was confirmed the winner of last year’s race, one of the tightest in the country, following a recount that showed she won by 546 votes.

The poll comes months after Boebert feuded with Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). On the House floor in June, she reportedly confronted Greene about “statements you made about me publicly,” prompting Greene to accuse her of copying her articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden.

“I’ve donated to you, I’ve defended you. But you’ve been nothing but a little bitch to me. And you copied my articles of impeachment after I asked you to cosponsor them,” witnesses to the exchange say Greene told Boebert, according to the Daily Beast.

Weeks later, the House Freedom Caucus voted to oust Greene, with Rep. Andy Haris (R-MD) suggesting it was over Greene’s comment, as UPI noted.

“I think the way she referred to a fellow member was probably not the way we expect our members to refer to other fellow, especially female, members,” Harris said.

While she trails Frisch, former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in the Third Congressional District in a hypothetical presidential election match-up, according to the poll. Nearly half (49 percent) of the respondents would back Trump for the presidency, while 44 percent would support a Biden reelection bid.

Moreover, Biden’s net favorability rating registers at -20, while Trump’s is -8.

Keating Research sampled 901 likely voters between August 15-18, and the margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percent.