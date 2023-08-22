Poll: Donald Trump Takes 44-Point Lead Ahead of First GOP Debate

Former President Donald Trump has taken a 44-point lead ahead of the first Republican primary debate, taking place Wednesday, August 23, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this week’s Morning Consult survey found.

Trump enjoys support from 58 percent of potential Republican primary voters, putting him 44 points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who comes in second place with 14 percent support.

Anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy follows closely behind, also garnering double-digit support with ten percent, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence with six percent support.

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott all see three percent support each, followed by former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson with one percent support. All remaining candidates see less than one percent support.

Tracking the 2024 GOP Primary: Trump: 58%

DeSantis: 14%

Ramaswamy: 10%

Pence: 6%

Haley: 3%

Scott: 3%

Christie: 3%

Hutchinson: 1%

Burgum: 0%

Suarez: 0%

Hurd: 0%

Someone Else: 1%

*Aug 18-20, 2023 We survey thousands of GOP primary voters every day: https://t.co/zpObC29kvJ pic.twitter.com/FkSh5lz0pm — Morning Consult (@MorningConsult) August 22, 2023

That portion of the survey was taken August 18-20, 2023, among 3,608 potential GOP primary voters with a ± two percent margin of error.

The same survey also examines the second choices for both Trump supporters and DeSantis supporters. One-third of Trump supporters choose DeSantis as their second choice candidate, followed by 23 percent who choose Ramaswamy, 13 percent who say Pence, and five percent who choose Scott.

In turn, 38 percent of DeSantis supporters go to Trump as their second choice, compared to 19 percent who choose Ramaswamy, 15 percent who choose Pence, and ten percent who say Scott.

Trump’s 44-point lead comes ahead of the first Republican primary debate, which he is skipping. Because of that, Ramaswamy and DeSantis will take center stage, surrounded by Pence, Haley, Christie, and Scott. Hutchinson and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will debate on the ends.

“‘Aida’ Hutchinson is too boring. He’s at less than 1% and heading south. Zero chance!” Trump exclaimed on Truth Social the day before the debate. He joked weeks ago about letting his challengers debate to see who he “MIGHT” choose as his VP.

RELATED — Trump: “Sort of Foolish” to Do 1st GOP Debate with Lead Since Fox News “Hostile Network”

Matthew Perdie / Breitbart News, Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News