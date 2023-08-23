Democrats Troll Republican Debate with Banner Attacking ‘MAGA Base’

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — The Democratic Party trolled the first Republican presidential primary debate on Wednesday by flying a banner around the Fiserv Forum attacking GOP voters — not just the candidates themselves.

The banner read: “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base.”

The Hill had reported:

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has plans to troll the Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on Wednesday by flying a plane pulling a banner that knocks the “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) movement around the venue. The banner is set to read “GOP 2024: A Race for the Extreme MAGA Base,” a DNC spokesperson confirmed to The Hill. The plane and banner, set to take flight Wednesday night, come as part of an aggressive media blitz from the DNC and the Biden campaign as Republican White House hopefuls gather in Milwaukee to take the debate stage.

The banner was visible from the grounds outside the Fiserv Forum stadium, where the debate is being held.

It is not unusual for political parties to troll each other’s debates by flying messages above the venues, though it is rare for parties to attack each other’s voters. Democrats also drew online criticism for spending money on a plane — and the fossil fuels it would need to stay aloft — when they are also pushing “green” energy and climate change.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.