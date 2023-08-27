Syndicated Boston radio host Howie Carr joined Sirius XM’s Breitbart News Saturday and explained he does not think former President Donald Trump can be beat out for the Republican presidential nomination “at this point.”

Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle asked Carr for his views on the primary field — specifically in New England — in light of last week, which saw Trump’s fourth arrest in the last five months and unprecedented mugshot on Thursday. Days earlier, on Wednesday, his viral interview with Tucker Carlson was released moments before the first Republican debate.

Carr, who hosts the Howie Carr Show on WRKO, told Boyle, “I don’t think there’s any way Trump could be stopped at this point. I mean, especially with as many people as there are in the field, I mean, it’s just going to split it up.”

LISTEN:



Breitbart · Howie Carr – August 26, 2023

While he says entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy “is doing pretty well” in the primary and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has “somewhat of a lane,” he doesn’t “see any way to stop Trump unless something unexpected happens at this point.”

He then asked Boyle for his analysis. Boyle noted he thinks Trump is currently “on a glide path to the nomination” and likened the atmosphere to 2016. Specifically, he noted that immigration has been a top concern of voters he has talked with. Of course, immigration served as a central issue in the 2016 election and helped propel Trump to the White House.

Carr delved into the importance of the issue, especially as it grows in states “far from the border” such as Massachusetts but emphasized it “is something that’s under the radar again and it’s not being covered by the mainstream media very much.”

“These illegal aliens are being brought in in states far, far from the border, not just New York State, although that’s where, you know, there’s still a lot of attention, but like in Massachusetts, for instance, just this week, the state took over a hotel in Yarmouth on Cape Cod, sort of a somewhat working class — upper class as well — but mostly working-class area,” Carr said. “They evicted all the United States citizen tenants, basically. They raised the rent from $300 a week to $700 a week. None of the tenants could afford it. They’re all out on the street, including an 89-year-old woman, and now they brought in illegal aliens for $700 bucks a week. They’ve taken over the entire hotel. The Americans have been evicted.”

Carr said the same situation unfolded in another town on Cape Cod called Dennis, where “some veterans were thrown out of their hotels, U.S. citizens, veterans, thrown out for illegal aliens.” Blue-collar towns such as Taunton, some 50 miles south of Boston, and Woburn, just north of Boston, are feeling the strain of illegal immigration as well, according to Carr, while affluent liberal towns, including where Gov. Maura Healey (D) lives, are not.

“Taunton, Massachusetts, a blue-collar area with a Republican mayor and a Republican City Council, there’s one hotel, 169 rooms, taken over totally by the state, signed a contract through 2029,” Carr added. “Not only do they bring in the illegal aliens to fill up every room, they provide them with three meals a day, and this is crazy. Woburn, another working-class community… I talked to a woman the other day… she said, ‘We’re surrounded by these rich communities — Lexington, Arlington, where the governor lives, Winchester — why don’t we have a mini METCO program?’ but… all these illegal aliens, Haitians mainly, are going to be thrown into the Woburn school system, a working-class city.”

“The upscale communities have no interest,” Carr highlighted. “You know, they say ‘Hate has no home here,’ the yard signs, but they have no interest in taking them into their school systems. The governor and the lieutenant governor [Kim Driscoll (D)] said, ‘Can all the rich liberals take in some illegal aliens into their homes?’ I can’t tell you…of course, there’s no response. It’s NIMBY. It’s like Martha’s Vineyard when DeSantis sent up the planeload last spring. And I think people are, you know, seething about that, too, not just in Massachusetts and New York… It’s in Ohio as well. It’s in all these states.”

Carr’s memoir Paper Boy – Read All About It! is now available at HowieCarrShow.com. It chronicles his career as a broadcaster and columnist, “from City Hall to local tv news, his battles against Whitey Bulger, the Kennedys, the bow-tied bumkissers, and then finally taking ownership of his own show,” his website notes.