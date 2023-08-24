SEE IT: Donald Trump’s Mugshot from Fulton County Jail

Former President Donald Trump’s mugshot from his arrest Thursday at the Fulton County Jail on 13 counts, including a RICO charge, has been released.

Trump’s expression in the photograph is stoic as he looks into the camera while wearing a navy blue suit and a red tie. While he has been indicted and processed four times since March, this is the first time a mugshot of the 45th president has been taken, marking an unprecedented milestone in American politics.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s indictment alleges he, his lawyers, and aides engaged in multiple crimes, including racketeering, in their challenge of the 2020 election results. A number of Trump’s 17-codefendants surrendered at the jail on Wednesday, and their mugshots went viral soon thereafter. Among them were attorney Jenna Ellis, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell, and more.

Fulton County, Georgia, has begun processing and taking mugshots of political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/UeSgWkgKNo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) August 23, 2023

While some were stoic and scowled, Ellis and former Georgia Republican Party Chairman David Schafer smiled in their pictures. Hours before Trump surrendered on Thursday, his former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows turned himself in on two counts. Meadows faces two charges, with “soliciting an official to violate their oath of office” accompanying the RICO charge, as Breitbart News reported.