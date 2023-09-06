It is time to “end the Super PAC puppetry in the Republican Party,” anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy said on Monday in response to an attack from the pro-Ron DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down.

On the night of the first GOP debate, Never Back Down responded to Ramaswamy’s claims that the climate change agenda is a hoax, sharing a stitched-together clip where he previously seemed to offer another opinion. Ramaswamy used the opportunity to address not only the PAC’s critique but also the influence of Super PACs on the GOP itself.

“It came out yesterday that the DeSantis $100mm+ Monster PAC is taking credit with their donors for ‘spreading dirt’ & manufacturing fake attacks on me,” Ramaswamy said of Never Back Down leader Jeff Roe’s admission that “everything you read about [Ramaswamy] is from us.”

“Every misstatement, every 360 he’s conducting or 180 that he is going through in life, is from our scrutiny and pressure. And so, he’s not going to go through that very well, and that will get worse for him,” Roe reportedly told donors.

“Here’s a classic case of how their game works & leaves *all* conservatives holding the bag by confounding the real threats we face as a country,” Ramaswamy continued, pointing to the August 23 clip shared by Never Back Down:

They created this stitched-together video, as if it’s a flip-flop from my position that the climate agenda is a hoax. Here’s the TRUTH: the real problem in our country isn’t the fact that global temperatures are going up slightly (they are), but the toxic anti-carbon agenda we’ve adopted in response. Today, 8x as many people die of cold temperatures as warm ones & the right answer to all temperature-related deaths is *greater* access to fossil fuels. The climate disaster-related death rate is down by 98% in the last century & Earth is more covered with green surface area today because carbon is plant food. The same people who rail against carbon emissions in the U.S. are fine with shifting them to China while also opposing nuclear energy in the U.S. So yes, the *climate agenda is a hoax.*

“It’s a shame we have Republican swamp creatures trying to dupe our own people, which makes us less effective in fighting back against the climate cult. It’s finally time to end Super PAC Puppetry in the Republican Party,” Ramaswamy added.

Ramaswamy’s retort comes as polls show him creeping into DeSantis’s second-place position.

A Rasmussen Reports survey released in August, for instance, found Ramaswamy coming in second place, edging out DeSantis by one point.

2024 National Republican Primary • Trump — 49% (+38)

• Ramaswamy — 11%

• DeSantis — 10%

• Christie — 7%

• Scott — 4%

• Pence — 3%

• Haley — 3%

• Hutchinson — 1%

@Rasmussen_Poll | 818 LV | 08/19-21https://t.co/oQZ9zlQcuM — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) August 21, 2023

Never Back Down has since halted pro-DeSantis efforts in Nevada as well as Super Tuesday states such as California, North Carolina, and Texas post-debate, asserting that it is instead focusing on New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Iowa.

Nevertheless, Wednesday’s RealClearPolitics (RCP) average shows former President Donald Trump up by an average of 30.7 points in South Carolina, 26 points in Iowa, and 31 points in New Hampshire.