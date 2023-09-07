Former President Donald Trump, as well as South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, former Vice President Mike Pence, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie are leading President Joe Biden in a head-to-head matchup, the latest CNN poll found.

The survey asked respondents who they would choose in a series of hypothetical head-to-head matchups, all including Biden and various GOP candidates.

Trump, the clear leader in the Republican primary race, leads Biden in a head-to-head matchup by one percent, or 47 percent to 46 percent. Notably, Trump’s lead is within the ± 3.6 percent margin of error.

However, the former president is far from the only Republican candidate besting Biden. In fact, the survey found some of Trump’s challengers performing even better than him against Biden.

Haley, for instance, leads Biden 49 percent to 43 percent — a lead well outside of the margin of error.

Biden trails both Pence and Scott by two points, as both see 46 percent to Biden’s 44 percent.

Christie leads Biden by two points, 44 percent to Biden’s 42 percent, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is tied with Biden at 47 percent support.

While the survey shows Biden edging out anti-woke businessman Vivek Ramaswamy by one point — 46 percent to 45 percent — that is still a virtual tie, well within the survey’s margin of error.

CNN/SSRS ‘24 general election trial heats: Trump 47%

Biden 46% DeSantis 47%

Biden 47% Haley 49%

Biden 43% Pence 46%

Biden 44% Scott 46%

Biden 44% Biden 46%

Ramaswamy 45% Christie 44%

Biden 42%https://t.co/sONmyvLsaT — Steve Kornacki (@SteveKornacki) September 7, 2023

The full survey was taken August 25 to 31, 2023, among 1,503 respondents. It spells trouble for Biden, who is facing continued concerns, even from Democrats, about his age as well as physical and mental capabilities.

Trump, meanwhile, has continued to issue warnings to the Deep State, promising to hold the swamp accountable if he wins the White House back in 2024.

“They spied on my Campaign, Impeached me twice, had the Russia, Russia Hoax, the Fake Dossier Hoax, FISA Fraud, Election Fraud, the ‘No Collusion’ Mueller Hoax, and so much more,” Trump said on Truth Social.

“I was innocent on all counts. If I am elected, they will be brought to JUSTICE, something that Republicans have always been afraid to do,” Trump warned.