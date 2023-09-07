Report: South Dakota’s Kristi Noem Set to Endorse Donald Trump

Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) is reportedly set to be the latest Republican governor to endorse former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid.

Citing “two sources familiar with the plans,” CNN reported Thursday that Noem is set to voice her support for Trump on the campaign trail Friday in South Dakota.

Noem, who launched a national ad campaign recruiting workers to the Mount Rushmore State in June, was widely discussed as a potential GOP presidential candidate in recent years, especially as she rose to conservative stardom with her never-lockdown response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Noem told Breitbart News in 2021 that she would back Trump if he sought the presidency again.

“If President Trump runs again, I certainly will support him,” Noem said, adding that “I’m not” thinking about any future presidential campaign of her own at this time.

“I’d rather stay here in South Dakota and round up buffalo,” she added.

The governor secured Trump’s endorsement in her reelection bid last year and handily beat out her Democrat challenger, Jamie Smith, in a landslide victory. In his endorsement, Trump praised Noem’s work as governor and hailed her as a strong conservative:

She is strong on Borders, the Second Amendment, preserving land and Energy Dominance, Medical Freedom, and kept South Dakota open during COVID. She fully supports our great Law Enforcement, Military, our wonderful Vets — and is a fighter for the incredible people of South Dakota.”

Noem would mark the fourth Republican governor to come out in support of Trump since his launch. Govs. Henry McMaster (R-SC), Jim Justice (R-WV) – who is running for U.S. Senate – and Mike Dunleavy (R-AK) have already announced their backing of the 45th president, as have ten Republican senators, FiveThirtyEight’s endorsement tracker shows.

Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) and Eric Holcomb (R-IN) are the only two other GOP governors who have endorsed in the primary. Stitt announced his support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) on June 10, and days later, Holcomb endorsed former Vice President Mike Pence.