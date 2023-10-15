Biden Campaign Claims It ‘Significantly’ Outraised Republican Candidates

President Joe Biden’s campaign for reelection raised over $71 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year, his team announced Sunday.

In a Sunday statement to the Hill, the campaign also reported having nearly $91 million in liquid cash, claiming that this figure is “the highest total amassed by any Democratic candidate in history at this point in the cycle.”

According to the Biden campaign, these numbers include not only direct fundraising from the campaign, but also the haul from joint fundraising committees and the Democratic National Committee’s fundraising.

The president’s reelection campaign officially launched in April and saw more than $72 million raised in Q2. “At the time, it said it had $77 million in cash on hand,” the Hill reported.

Biden’s team also claimed it brought in more than 240,000 new donors, who did not contribute to his last campaign. since April and have picked up over 112,000 committed monthly donors.

“We are especially proud of our efforts to exponentially grow our grassroots donor base, now having over a hundred thousand Americans signed up to donate on a recurring basis from now until Election Day,” said campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez. “These numbers are a testament to one of our core objectives early in this campaign: raise the resources needed to run an aggressive campaign that will win in November 2024.”

In the statement, Biden’s team also bragged that it had “significantly” outraised all of the Republican 2024 presidential campaigns, and that its cash on hand is projected to pass all of the GOP campaigns combined.

Former President Donald Trump is in the lead of the Republican Party, with more than $45 million raised in Q3 compared to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ $15 million and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley’s $11 million.