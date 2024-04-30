Northwestern Capitulates to Pro-Palestinian Mob; Offers House for Muslims, Scholarships for Palestinians

Northwestern University has capitulated to the demands of pro-Palestinian protesters who set up an encampment last week, offering scholarships for Palestinians, Palestinian faculty appointments, and special housing for Muslim students.

In return, the students agreed to take down their tents and to protest during daylight hours in Deering Meadow, the common space that they had occupied since last week and decorated with radical and antisemitic signs and slogans.

As Breitbart News noted, the activists in the encampment not only physically barred other students from entering, but also stole an American flag from peaceful pro-Israel counter-demonstrators and vandalized university buildings.

Jewish students had felt threatened by the encampment, a source told Breitbart News.

The Daily Northwestern reported the details of the deal:

The University has committed to provide a conduit for students to engage with the Investment Committee of the Board of Trustees. It will also re-establish an Advisory Committee on Investment Responsibility this fall, which will include students, faculty and staff. … In addition, the University committed to some support for Palestinian students and faculty in the agreement. NU will “support visiting Palestinian faculty and students at risk,” and will provide the cost of attendance for five Palestinian undergraduates to attend Northwestern. … The University also committed to providing an “immediate temporary space for MENA/Muslim students” — a longtime demand from students on campus — and will provide and renovate a house for MENA/Muslims students as soon as possible. The final house is expected to come in 2026.

Funds for the new scholarships and faculty, as well as the “MENA/Muslim” housing, will be raised by Northwestern.

Local Jewish leaders in the Chicago area blasted Northwestern President Michael Schill for the agreement, which they said betrayed Jewish students and faculty who had been intimidated by the encampment, and rewarded the activists’ unlawful tactics.

“You certainly heard and acted generously towards those with loud, at times hateful voices. The lack of any reassuring message to our community has also been heard loud and clear.”

Members of the Northwestern faculty also expressed concerns about the lack of transparency in the negotiations.

