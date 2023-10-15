Poll: Most Americans Think the U.S. Is Heading in the Wrong Direction

The majority of American adults believe the U.S. is moving in the “wrong direction,” with a poll revealing that only 21 percent of respondents agreed with the way the country is heading.

The recent Associated Press-NORC Research Center poll, which was taken in the days following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) ouster from the House Speaker position, found that 78 percent of U.S. adults disagree with the direction the country is taking.

The survey also revealed that general agreement amongst voting-age adults has been on a decline, with a three-point increase in adults who thought the direction was “wrong” last month.

According to AP-NORC’s findings, Americans are holding the most negative sentiments about the general direction they’re heading in as a country since May, which was during news of the debt ceiling crisis.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating was a mere 38 percent, while 61 percent of respondents disapproved of the job he is doing. Another question was posed in terms of overall favorability, to which 54 percent of respondents answered that they viewed Biden unfavorably compared to 42 percent who view him favorably.

Former President Donald Trump was rated less favorably, with 58 percent of respondents giving him an unfavorable rating, compared to 37 percent saying “favorable.”

The latest RealClearPolitics data shows that the two presidential front runners are neck-and-neck, with the Republican having a 0.8 percentage point advantage.

Jonathan Turley, a well-known attorney and professor at George Washington University Law School, said of the poll: “Despite the media running cover for the Bidens for years, the public is just not buying it…”