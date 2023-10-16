Poll: Biden, Trump Neck and Neck in Michigan in Hypothetical Rematch

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, the leading Republican presidential candidate, find themselves in a tightly contested hypothetical general election race in Michigan in Emerson College’s latest in a string of polls of crucial swing states.

The Monday morning poll shows that Biden holds a razor-thin advantage over Trump in the Wolverine State at 44 percent to 43 percent among registered voters. The rivals are well within the poll’s credibility interval of plus or minus 4.4. percent, signaling a statistical tie. Eight percent of respondents would back another candidate, while another five percent are undecided.

MICHIGAN POLL 2024 Hypothetical Presidential Matchup Biden 44%

Trump 43%

Someone else 8%

5% undecidedhttps://t.co/6b57XVojLR pic.twitter.com/cOjfy49WjD — Emerson College Polling (@EmersonPolling) October 16, 2023

“There is a clear age divide among Michigan’s young, middle-aged, and older voters,” said Emerson College Polling Executive Director Spencer Kimball in a release. “Biden leads Trump among voters under 30, 51% to 30%, and among voters over 70, 50% to 37%. Trump leads Biden among voters between 40 and 69, 48% to 41%.”

Emerson College Polling further asked Trump and Biden supporters if they believe their respective candidate “could do or say” anything “in the next several months that would make [them] choose not to support him for president in 2024.”

The responses show that Trump’s base is much more committed to him than Biden’s base is committed to the president. Two in three supporters do not believe Trump could do or say anything to make them not support him, while just thirteen percent say otherwise. Another one in five Trump supporters are unsure.

Conversely, less than half of Biden’s supporters believe they will stick with him regardless of what happens, while 16 percent say he could potentially drive them away. Another 37 percent are unsure, indicating that Biden’s base of support is significantly weaker than Trump’s.

The poll also gauged public opinion of the United Auto Workers (UAW) strike as UAW members fight for increased wages following 40-year-high inflation under Biden.

Nearly half (48 percent) of the respondents say they sympathize with union workers, while 15 percent say they sympathize with companies, which include the Big Three automakers, Ford, General Motors, and Stellantis. One in five sympathize equally with both sides, while seventeen percent do not sympathize with either side.

In addition to wage increases, UAW members are seeking commitments from their employers that Biden’s Electric Vehicle agenda will not gut their wages and jobs, as Breitbart News noted.

“A majority of those who support the UAW union plan to vote for Biden over Trump, 62% to 29%, whereas a majority of those who support the companies support Trump over Biden, 59% to 25%,” Kimball noted. Trump has been making a strong play for UAW members, hammering Biden’s electric vehicle agenda, contending it will ruin the American auto industry and drive EV production to China.

WATCH: WOW! Trump to Auto Workers: Biden Conducting an “ASSASSINATION” of Your Jobs

RSBN / Rumble

“He’s selling you out to China; he’s selling you out to the environmental extremists and the radical left,” Trump told the crowd of about 500 auto workers in Macomb County, Michigan, in September.

The poll sampled 494 Michigan residents, including 468 registered voters, from October 1–4. The credibility interval for the total sample is plus or minus 4.4 percent, while it pings at 4.5 percent among registered voters.