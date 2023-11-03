Report: DeSantis Backer Rep. Bob Good to Face Primary Challenge in Virginia

Virginia State Delegate John McGuire (R-56), who served as a Navy SEAL for a decade, is expected to launch a primary challenge to U.S. Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District, according to a report.

Citing two GOP sources with “direct knowledge” of the matter, Politico Congressional reporter Olivia Beavers reported on McGuire’s forthcoming challenge to Good.

Good finds himself in a potentially vulnerable position in a primary match-up, considering he backed Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) for the Republican nomination over former President Donald Trump after Trump endorsed Good in his unopposed primary last year.

Moreover, Good was one of just eight Republicans to vote in favor of the motion to vacate Speaker Emeritus Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in October, leading to weeks of chaos in the House of Representatives before Speaker Mike Johnson was elected on October 25.

However, there is no indication McGuire, whose website notes he is a small business owner, is tied to either Trump or McCarthy’s camps, according to Beavers.

“Really? I’m shocked,” McCarthy said in a sarcastic tone to Politico. “You mean the military guy? I heard something about him.”

Rep. Majorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who is an ally of both McCarthy and Trump, said she was not surprised to hear of the challenge while speaking with the publication:

Bob Good took Trump’s endorsement, ran on his name, ran on his policies and got elected. He also took all the fundraising that Kevin McCarthy worked hard to give him, happily took that money. Then he turns his back on everybody and stabs people in the back and the front. And is it a surprise he’s facing a primary challenger? Not at all.

Good said he was not concerned about potential criticisms coming from Trump but noted he did not “want to comment on anybody else,” according to Beavers. He also suggested he has not criticized Trump. Notably, he is one of five GOP representatives who have endorsed DeSantis, while dozens support Trump.

The Fifth Congressional District gave Good a 15-point victory in his reelection bid in the 2022 midterm election. He garnered roughly 58 percent of the vote to Democrat Josh Throneburg’s 42 percent.