Candidates endorsed by former President Donald Trump stayed red-hot Tuesday night in Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, and Utah, taking home sweeping wins in all states. The perfect night for Trump-backed Republicans puts the 45th President’s endorsement record at 144-10.

In Colorado, Trump-endorsed Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) handily secured her renomination in the Third Congressional District, beating out her primary challenger, Don Coram. With 90 percent of the vote reporting, she took home 64.2 percent of the electorate, per the Associated Press’s (AP) election results published by the New York Times.

Boebert secured Trump’s endorsement back in December.

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has done a fantastic job in her first term representing Colorado’s Third District. She is a fearless leader, a defender of the America First Agenda, and a fighter against the Loser RINOs and Radical Democrats,” Trump said in a statement.

All four candidates who earned Trump’s nod in Illinois took home their nominations, with State Sen. Darren Bailey (R) securing the GOP nomination for Governor in the Prarie State. Rep. Mike Bost (R-IL) took home his renomination in the Twelfth Congressional District, while Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) beat out fellow Congressman Rodney Davis (R-IL) in the race for the 15th Congressional District. In the contest for the 16th Congressional District, Rep. Darin LaHood (R-IL), who currently represents the 18th Congressional District, enjoyed an emphatic victory over his opponents.

It was a similar story for Trump-endorsed candidates in Oklahoma, as Gov. Kevin Stitt (R-OK) won the nomination for Governor with nearly 70 percent of the vote with 86 percent reporting, according to AP. Stitt is set for a general election contest with Democrat nominee Joy Hofmeister. In the race for the First Congressional District, Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK) prevailed in his renomination bid, as did Congressmen Frank Lucas (R-OK) in the Third Congressional District and Tom Cole (R-OK) in the Fourth Congressional District.

The winning carried over into Utah, where Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) will square off against Never Trumper Evan McMullin, an independent candidate, in the general election after winning his renomination bid. Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT) won the race for the Republican nomination in the Second Congressional District, and Rep. Burgess Owens proved victorious in the Fourth Congressional District.

Last week, Trump Republicans were perfect in both Virginia and Alabama but ran into trouble in Georgia as two candidates were unsuccessful in their run-off races. The previous week, candidates with the 45th President’s backing went 12-1 in South Carolina, Nevada, and North Dakota, which followed another perfect election night where all 17 Trump republicans earned nominations in California, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, New Jersey, and South Dakota on June 7. Trump was perfect in his picks yet again in the May 24 primaries in Alabama and Arkansas as well as the Texas runoffs. Al 22-Trump-backed candidates secured nominations in Ohio and Indiana on May 2, including J.D. Vance, who rode a late endorsement to victory.

A lull looms in the midterm elections cycle, with primary races picking back up in Maryland in mid-July.