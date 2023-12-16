Former President Donald Trump, in his speech in New Hampshire on Saturday, will promise an economic boom beginning immediately if he wins the presidency, and he will also forecast an economic collapse similar to that of the Great Depression if he does not win, according to prepared remarks obtained by Breitbart News.

“The next economic boom will begin the instant the world knows that Crooked Joe Biden is gone, and Donald J. Trump has won four more years as president of the United States,” Trump will tell supporters in Durham, New Hampshire.

“Powered by the momentum of our historic victory, by Christmas next year, the economy will be roaring back, energy prices will be plummeting, the hordes of people charging across our border will have ended—the invasion will have stopped,” he will continue.

However, he predicts that if someone other than him wins the White House, then a historic economic collapse is on the horizon.

“The Biden administration is running on the fumes of the great success of the Trump administration—without us, this thing would have crashed to levels never seen before, and if we are not elected, we’ll have a Depression very much like the Depression of 1929,” he is expected to say.

The 45th president will make this argument after hammering the Biden economy, which has seen “a three-year inflation rate of over 20 percent,” record-high gas prices, and substantial interest rate hikes.

“While the stock market is making the rich richer, Biden’s Inflation catastrophe is demolishing your savings and ravaging your dreams,” Trump will say.

“Not one thing has gotten better under Crooked Joe Biden,” he will add. “Under the Trump administration, you were better off, your family was better off, your neighbors were better off, your communities were better off, and our country was better off.”

Taxes will be another key focus of the speech, as Trump is set to slam Biden over “plans to obliterate the Trump tax cuts” while also contending that his Republican primary opponents “cannot be trusted on taxes, trade, or anything else.”