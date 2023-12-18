President Joe Biden’s approval rating has hit a new low during his presidency, a Monmouth University poll found Monday, highlighting fears among Democrats who are unhappy the president, 81, is the party’s presumptive nominee.

The poll found:

Just 34 percent approved of Biden

approved of Biden 61 percent disapproved of Biden

Biden’s lowest approval rating on record for the pollster is trending downwards:

July: 44 percent

September: 38 percent

December: 34 percent

Among Democrats, Biden’s approval sunk 14 points in five months:

July: 88 percent

September: 80 percent

December 74 percent

The poll sampled 803 Americans from November 30-December 4 with an error margin of ± 4.8 percentage points.

The Monmouth poll follows a rash of terrible polling for the president:

Fox News: 54 percent of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden.

of Democrat primary voters prefer an alternative to Biden. Morning Consult: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.

crucial swing states. Pew Research: Biden’s approval rating sinks to just 33 percent , the lowest since he took office .

. CNN Poll: Joe Biden’s approval rating sinks to lowest of his presidency.

A reporter asked Biden on Sunday in Wilmington, Delaware, about why he is losing to former President Donald Trump in a 2024 rematch.

“You’re reading the wrong polls,” Biden snarled back.

It is unclear which polls Biden referenced. Examples of polls that show Biden tied or barely leading Trump are NPR/PBS/Marist, Yahoo News/YouGov, USA Today/Suffolk, and Quinnipiac University.

The polling appears to impact Biden, who reportedly complained in private about losing to Trump.

“He complained that his economic message had done little to move the ball, even as the economy was growing and unemployment was falling, people familiar with his private comments anonymously told the Washington Post.

“For months, the president and first lady Jill Biden have told aides and friends they are frustrated by the president’s low approval rating and the polls that show him trailing former president Donald Trump, the front-runner for the Republican nomination,” the report recounted, “and in recent weeks, they have grown upset that they are not making more progress.”

