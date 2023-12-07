CNN Poll: Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Sinks to Lowest of Presidency

President Joe Biden’s approval rating sunk to its lowest level of his presidency in November, according to a Wednesday CNN poll, fueling the fears of Democrats who worry about Biden’s 2024 electability.

Biden’s approval rating in November was 37 percent, down two points since October and the lowest since he assumed office in 2021, the poll found:

November 2023: 37 percent

October 2023: 39 percent

August 2023: 39 percent

July 2023: 41 percent

December 2022: 46 percent

June 2022: 38 percent

October 2021: 50 percent

March 2021: 51 percent

Joe Biden’s struggling economy, the top issue among voters, is among his greatest vulnerabilities. Biden’s approval rating in November on the economy is the second-lowest of his presidency, at 33 percent, the poll found:

November 2023: 33 percent

October 2023: 36 percent

May 2023: 34 percent

December 2022: 36 percent

June 2022: 30 percent

December 2021: 45 percent

March 2021: 49 percent

The poll sampled 1,795 respondents from November 1-30, 2023, with a ±3.2 percent margin of error.

Despite his low approval numbers, Biden said he must run for reelection because former President Donald Trump is running again. “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” Biden said Tuesday, adding that Democrats “cannot let him [Trump] win.”

Many Democrats fear Biden is not the best candidate to challenge Trump, citing his age and polling numbers.

“If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise, whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s,” former Senior White House Adviser David Axelrod said.

Previous polling shows terrible numbers for Biden:

NBC News: Biden’s approval rating tanked to the lowest level of his presidency.

of his presidency. Quinnipiac University: A majority of voters disapproved of Biden’s sluggish economy, the top issue heading into the 2024 presidential election.

of Biden’s sluggish economy, the top issue heading into the 2024 presidential election. Bloomberg News/Morning Consult: Trump leads Biden in six of seven crucial swing states.

Biden in six of seven crucial swing states. CNN: Trump leads Biden by three points among “men of color” voters.

