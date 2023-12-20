Republican 2024 presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called on the United States Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump engaged in an “insurrection” on January 6, 2021, and is disqualified from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

DeSantis posted on X, “The Left invokes ‘democracy’ to justify its use of power, even if it means abusing judicial power to remove a candidate from the ballot based on spurious legal grounds. SCOTUS should reverse.”

His remark was posted in response to an earlier post by Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), which was far more strongly worded. It said, “This is the kind of wake-up call we should not ignore. Nor is this just another bad, politically motivated ruling. This is lawless thuggery masquerading as jurisprudence.”

This is the kind of wake-up call we should not ignore. Nor is this just another bad, politically motivated ruling. This is lawless thuggery masquerading as jurisprudence. https://t.co/bZOGsSWHZ9 pic.twitter.com/z9F6B1S7Aj — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 20, 2023

DeSantis did not go as far as another Republican presidential candidate, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who called for his name to also be withdrawn from the Colorado state ballot and for other candidates to do the same.

