Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden Among Independents

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden among independents, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked respondents who they would support in a 2024 presidential matchup between Trump and Biden. Overall, the two are tied with 43 percent support each, even among registered voters. However, Trump takes the edge among independents, leading his likely 2024 opponent by six points, or 38 percent to Biden’s 32 percent. Six percent of independents remain unsure.

As is consistent with a previous survey, more independents, 38 percent to Biden’s 26 percent, believe Trump is more likely to win the 2024 presidential election, regardless of their personal preference. All those across the board hold this sentiment as well, as 42 percent said they believe Trump would win, compared to 36 percent who said the same of Biden.

The survey was taken December 16-18, 2023, among 1,500 U.S. adult citizens. Notably, it was taken after the release of the Colorado Supreme Court’s controversial ruling, which essentially said that Trump is disqualified from appearing on the state’s ballot.

“The court found by clear and convincing evidence that President Trump engaged in insurrection as those terms are used in Section Three” of the Fourteenth Amendment, the ruling, which the Trump campaign is appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court, reads in part.

But if the past is any indicator, the latest leftist attempt to target Trump will only boost his standing in the polls even more, as that same phenomenon occurred after Trump’s countless indictments in 2022.

Trump lawyer Alina Habba also asserted that this move by the liberal judges in Colorado will only mobilize Trump’s base and move independents into his column.

“It’s absolutely ridiculous, and it’s so desperate. It’s just so desperate. What they don’t realize is the more they do these desperate attempts to take Trump down, it emboldens the base and emboldens and flips the independent voters to vote for Trump because they’re afraid,” Habba said during a Wednesday appearance on Breitbart News Daily. “I mean, this one really sparked outrage.”