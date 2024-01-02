Hispanic Leaders Warn Radical Democrats: Trump Could Beat Biden 

Hispanic leaders have warned Democrats that former President Donald Trump could defeat President Joe Biden in November, Semafor reported Monday.

The notice highlights USA Today/Suffolk University polling that showed “alarming weakness” in the Democrat base, such as black, Hispanic, and young voters:

Hispanic voters : Trump leads Biden 39-34 percent

: Trump leads Biden 39-34 percent Young voters : Trump leads 37-33 percent

: Trump leads 37-33 percent Black voters: Trump holds 12 percent support (same percentage as 2020)

“It’s a matador red flag flying out there — the Hispanic vote is totally up for grabs,” national president of the League of United Latin American Citizens Domingo Garcia told Semafor. “[Trump’s] cutting the margins. And in battleground states like Arizona, Nevada, Wisconsin, that can be a big difference.”

WATCH — Ana Navarro: Biden Administration “Sucks” at Hispanic Voter Outreach:

Garcia added that Biden failed to frame his failing policies on the southern border invasion in a positive light because “[t]hey’re lacking a core message and right now Latino voters are really concerned about economics — inflation has eaten away at their paycheck, the cost of rent… trying to buy a house seems to be more elusive than ever.”

Javier Palomarez, president and CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council, slammed Biden’s so-called “Bidenomics” as oblivious to the challenges of Hispanic taxpayers. The debate with Biden’s advisers is a “healthy” argument “about how they’re right and we’re wrong.”

Tayde Aburto, president of the Hispanic Chamber of ecommerce, warned Biden that Hispanic taxpayers and business owners fear the soaring cost of living, expensive housing, and warzone-like crime. “They’re not that confident that another four years of the current administration is gonna get us out of the issues that we’re dealing with,” he told Semafor. WATCH — Cruz: “Misery and Suffering” of Bidenflation, Immigration Making Hispanic Dem. Strongholds Flip Red: Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News Julio Fuentes, president and CEO of the Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, echoed similar concerns. The struggling economy and the invasion on the southern border are the main issues for the Hispanic taxpayers, he suggested.

“I understand their need to create a narrative and to drive that narrative. It’s a tried and true strategy that has worked for administration after administration, campaign after campaign,” Palomarez said. “But the narrative they’re building is one that is a bit tone-deaf to what’s actually happening in the Hispanic community — and I’m not even saying that they’re incorrect.”

