Exclusive—Ronna McDaniel: Bank Your Vote Early in 2024

In 2024, it has never been more important for Republicans to vote early and bank their votes.

Democrats have been encouraging their supporters to vote early for years — especially following the COVID pandemic — helping their candidates come into Election Day with an advantage over Republicans.

That’s why in June 2023, the RNC launched the Bank Your Vote campaign to maximize pre-Election Day voting. Co-Chaired by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) and Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN), and alongside our partners at the NRCC and NRSC, the effort encourages, educates, and activates Republican voters on when, where, and how to lock in their votes as early as possible through in-person early voting, absentee voting, and ballot harvesting where legal.

Now, as voters in most states can request their absentee ballots, we’re entering phase two of our initiative. In addition to having state-specific Bank Your Vote websites for all 50 states, the RNC’s Bank Your Vote website is also now available in 16 different languages to continue the RNC’s investment and outreach to minority communities to ensure we’re reaching as many Americans as possible.

The Bank Your Vote websites will not only inform voters, but also help them request a ballot online or by mail, register to vote, check their registration, find their early voting location, or even find their polling place on Election Day. As the election year progresses, additional features will be added, and these tools will be enabled on each site to empower voters to bank their vote. Check out iowacaucus.gop for an early example!

Additionally, tools on each site include marketing and gamification features to help our field staff and volunteers drive action, including the ability to create multiple pages that will enable teams to use flexible messaging and target users as they see fit, dynamic timelines to track key election dates across localities, social share features to help voters spread these resources to family and friends, and more.

Elections no longer just take place at the ballot box on Election Day. They’re also in courtrooms. While Democrats have been focused on early voting, they’ve also been leveraging far-left dark money groups to re-write election laws on the fly. Since 2022, the RNC has engaged in 72 cases of election integrity litigation – both proactive to hold Democrats accountable for passing illegal guidelines and defensive to protect commonsense election integrity laws – across 20 states.

Encouraging Republicans to vote early is critical to preventing Democrats from making the legal environment favorable to their candidates and ultimately running up the score against Republicans. The RNC will continue to promote fair and honest elections nationwide – including by establishing a first-of-its-kind full-time Election Integrity Department with staff on the ground across the country.

But without a doubt, the key to success in 2024 lies in encouraging as many Republicans as possible to vote early. Bank Your Vote will be instrumental in getting Republicans to vote early or by mail to beat Joe Biden and secure Republican victories up and down the ballot. Every candidate, campaign, and committee can now educate, empower, and turn out Republican voters early to victory.

We can’t allow Democrats to keep this upper hand. I’m a football fan. In football, you can’t wait until the last quarter of the game to score. You must put points on the board early.

Our elections have the same principle. While most of the Republican Party faithful prefer to vote on Election Day, we know that things happen. Schedules get busy. In 2024, we need our most reliable voters to cast their ballots ahead of time to ensure Democrats aren’t running up the score in the weeks before November 5.

I hope you’ll join me in banking your vote early to retire Biden once and for all and deliver big wins across the board this November.

Visit BankYourVote.com to learn more.

Ronna McDaniel is the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.