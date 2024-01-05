Watch Live: Donald Trump Speaks in Mason City, Iowa

Former President Donald Trump will speak in Mason City, Iowa, on Friday, January 5, just ten days before the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.
Trump spoke to supporters earlier in the day at a Commit to Caucus event in Sioux Center, Iowa.
Former President Donald Trump will speak in Mason City, Iowa, on Friday, January 5, just ten days before the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.
Trump spoke to supporters earlier in the day at a Commit to Caucus event in Sioux Center, Iowa.
COMMENTS
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.