Country Star Jelly Roll Tells Fans to Stop Listening to His Music If They Dislike His ‘Kimmel Live!’ Trump Jokes

Country music megastar Jelly Roll told angry fans to stop listening to his music if they dislike his jabs against President Donald Trump.

As Breitbart News reported, Jelly Roll guest-hosted for Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week wherein he used the opening monologue to jab at the president.

“Let’s talk about the main event of America this weekend. It was the big IndyCar race hosted by the president,” Jelly Roll said in reference to the Freedom 250 Grand Prix. “The cars drove through the streets of D.C., and there’s Donald Trump who apparently has never held a flag before.”

“What a shit job!” Jelly Roll said in response to a video of Trump waving the flag. “How do you fuck up waving a flag?”

He also referred to himself and the president as a “fat pig.”

In response, several Trump supporters vehemently criticized the country star on social media, accusing him of being a sellout while pledging to boycott his music. On Tuesday night, Jelly Roll doubled down.