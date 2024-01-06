Former President Donald Trump will speak in Clinton, Iowa, on Saturday, January 6, just nine days before the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses.
Trump spoke in Sioux Center and Mason City, Iowa, on Friday and earlier Saturday in Newton, Iowa.
