DNC Calls New Hampshire Primary Process ‘Detrimental’

The Democrat National Committee (DNC) scolded the New Hampshire Democrat Party (NHDP) for its upcoming primary process, calling it “detrimental” in a scathing letter.

Minyon Moore and James Roosevelt Jr., co-chairs of the DNC Rules and Bylaws Committee (RBC), wrote in a letter recently addressed to NHDP Chair Raymond Buckley: “The event on January 23, 2024 cannot be used as the first determining stage of the state’s delegate selection process and is considered detrimental.”

The memo was written soon after New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan (R) announced that the state would have its primary election on January 23, thus “undermining Democrats’ efforts to hold the party’s first primary in South Carolina on February 3,” according to Fox News.

“The NHDP must take steps to educate the public that January 23rd is a non-binding presidential preference event and is meaningless and the NHDP and presidential candidates should take all steps possible not to participate,” the letter, obtained by Politico, reads.

“We are aware that the Party intends to host a delegate selection process on Saturday, January 6,” the DNC leaders continued. “We advise you to inform participants that this process has not been approved by the RBC and is therefore not the approved route to become a Delegate to the National Convention, nor will it be recommended for approval by the RBC.”

Buckley gave a seemingly unfazed statement to Politico after receiving the memo, saying that this type of communication from the DNC is “nothing new.”

“They’ve been saying that for a year, yet we persist,” he said.

Iowa and New Hampshire have been the longtime homes of the Democrat Party’s first primaries, but President Joe Biden, along with the DNC, moved to change the first state to South Carolina, reported NBC News in February 2023.

“The Democratic Party looks like America, and so does this proposal,” DNC Chair Jamie Harrison said of the plan last year, referring to South Carolina’s more diverse demographics.