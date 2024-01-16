Poll: Donald Trump Dominates Joe Biden in Georgia

Former President Donald Trump has taken the lead over President Joe Biden in Georgia, the latest AJC poll found.

The survey showed Trump, the runaway frontrunner in the Republican primary race, leading the incumbent in the Peach State by eight percentage points — 45 percent to Biden’s 37 percent support.

Another seven percent said they supported an “other candidate,” six percent said they “will not vote,” and six percent said they “don’t know.”

What is more is Trump’s dominance among independent voters in Georgia, leading Biden by double digits — 54 percent to 37 percent.

Further, the AJC poll found that black voters, “the party’s most loyal constituency, are split” over Biden’s job performance. Overall, 62 percent of registered voters disapproved of Biden’s job performance:

The survey was taken January 3-11, 2024, among 1,007 registered Georgia voters. The margin of error is ± 3.1 percent.

This is not the only survey as of late that has shown Trump besting Biden in the key swing state. A December survey from Daily Mail-J.L. Partners showed Trump leading Biden by three points — 39 percent to 36 percent — in the Peach State:

A Redfield & Wilton Strategies survey released in early January also showed Trump leading Biden in several key swing states, including Georgia, 42 percent to 34 percent: