The Republican National Committee (RNC) and the New Hampshire Republican Party (NHGOP) filed a motion on Tuesday to block a Democrat National Committee’s (DNC) lawsuit that alleges New Hampshire’s voter ID law is “voter suppression,” Breitbart News exclusively learned.

The motion is the latest legal battle over election integrity. Democrats often oppose election integrity laws, while Republicans support commonsense protections to promote free and fair elections.

The Republican motion defends New Hampshire’s Senate Bill 418 from a Biden campaign-backed DNC lawsuit. The bill, passed in 2022, promotes election integrity:

The bill requires voters to supply photo ID if registering to vote on Election Day.

Gov. Chris Sununu (R) signed Senate Bill 418 to strengthen voter ID protections.

Polling shows that 88% of Americans support voter ID.

“It speaks volumes that as Americans struggle with an unprecedented border crisis and crushing inflation, the Biden campaign and DNC are laser-focused on gutting voter ID in New Hampshire,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told Breitbart News.

“Democrats care more about making elections less secure than they do about solving the crises they’ve created. The RNC and NHGOP are proud to fight in court to protect elections in the Granite State and defend voter ID, which a vast majority of Americans support,” she said.

President Joe Biden’s campaign opposes the bill. They allege it would seemingly prevent members of the Democrat base, perhaps otherwise unqualified to vote, from casting a ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

The bill “is a chilling and unacceptable embrace of the election fraud hysteria championed by Donald Trump,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez told Politico.

“President Biden and Vice President Harris believe that we should be making it easier, not harder, for every eligible American voter to participate in our democracy,” she said. “In an election that could very well determine the fate of our democracy, it is our imperative to fight for the right to vote.”

So far in the 2024 election cycle, the RNC has engaged in 75 lawsuits in 21 states to defend election integrity.

Election integrity is a central focus of the committee. In July, the RNC also launched a nationwide campaign focused on maximizing pre-Election Day voter turnout. The goal is to lock in as many votes as early as possible through a reeducation campaign called “Bank Your Vote.” The initiative is a collaborative effort between the RNC, the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), and the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.