Exclusive: Donald Trump Lands Endorsements from 35 County Chairs in Texas

Former President Donald Trump landed the endorsements of 35 Republican Party county chairs in Texas on Thursday, Breitbart News has learned.

The 35 county chairs signed an open letter, first shared with Breitbart News after its publication, announcing their support for the former president. Travis County chairman Matt Mackowiak – who organized the effort – and his peers wrote that it is apparent Trump will be the nominee and that “fighting over” the nomination merely hurts Republicans’ odds in the general election:

While we respect the efforts and qualities of the many other candidates who have run or are running for President, it is now undeniably clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee. President Trump won the Iowa Caucuses by more than 30%, the largest margin in history. President Trump won the New Hampshire primary by 11%, and that was in an open primary state where independent and Democrats flooded in to raise overall turnout. The next head-to-head contest is South Carolina, a state Trump won twice overwhelmingly and where he leads by larger margins than he has in Iowa or New Hampshire. The Biden campaign raised over $230M in 2023 and has the largest war chest in history. Future expenditure of time and resources fighting over a nomination that is no longer in doubt only weakens our chance to win in November.

In a statement to Breitbart News, Mackowiak called for the party to unify behind Trump:

“This primary is over and every minute we spend divided and not focused on defeating Joe Biden is wasted,” Mackowiak said. “It is now time for all Republicans to unify behind our nominee. The stakes are too high in this election. We need to secure our border, grow the economy, reduce the inflation crushing American families, unleash American energy, and end the chaos around the globe. We must defeat Joe Biden and the general election begins now.”

The chairs who endorsed Trump are:

Travis County GOP chair Matt Mackowiak Bandera County GOP chair Dave Allen Brewster County GOP chair Monica McBride Callahan County GOP chair William Johnson Cass County GOP chair Carolyn Lance Comal County GOP chair Sue Piner Crane County GOP chair Tom Currie Crosby County GOP chair Melanie Snodgrass Culberson County GOP chair Avi Nash Denton County GOP chair Lacey Riley DeWitt County GOP chair Jeannie Seidel Eastland County GOP chair Robin Hayes Grayson County GOP chair Rick Staples Hays County GOP chair Bob Parks Hood County GOP chair Steve Biggers Hudspeth County GOP chair Katy Spreitzer Irion County GOP chair Michelle Dolan-Rushing Kerr County GOP chair Paul J. Zohlen Lee County GOP chair Shann Turner Maverick County GOP chair Sandy Sassano Medina County GOP chair Brian Kanke Menard County GOP chair Susan Williamson Motley County GOP chair Dr. Gary Stone Nueces County GOP chair Carmen Calderone, Jr. Panola County GOP chair William R. “Butch” Marsalis Pecos County GOP chair William Garrison Rockwall County GOP chair Sharon Henson Shelby County GOP chair Leigh Porterfield Tarrant County GOP chair Bo French Terry County GOP chair Eric Horton Uvalde County GOP chair Rhonda Vigil Wharton County GOP chair Domingo Montalvo, Jr. Wise County GOP chair Mike Drury Young County GOP chair Jennifer McDonald Zapata County GOP chair Jennifer Thatcher

Notably, Trump also has endorsements from Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX), Sens. Ted Cruz (R-FL) and John Cornyn (R-TX), Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R-TX), and much of the Lone Star State’s congressional delegation.

The letter comes as Trump’s lone opponent, former Gov. Nikki Haley (R-SC), indicated after losing New Hampshire that she would march forward with her quixotic campaign.

