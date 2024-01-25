Poll: 1 in 10 Republicans Say They Would Be ‘Enthusiastic’ to Have Nikki Haley as Nominee

Only one in ten Republicans say they would be “enthusiastic” to have former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley as their nominee, the latest survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey asked Republicans — as well as independents who lean Republican — how they would feel if Haley were the Republican nominee for president.

Overall, just ten percent said they would feel “enthusiastic.” Another 28 percent said they would be “satisfied but not enthusiastic.” Nearly a quarter, 24 percent, said they would be “upset” if Haley were the GOP nominee, and 23 percent said they would be “dissatisfied” but not necessarily upset. Another 16 percent remain unsure.

Former President Donald Trump generates far more enthusiasm than Haley, as most — 61 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents — said they would feel “enthusiastic” to have Trump as the GOP nominee for president.

Another 21 percent said they would be “satisfied but not enthusiastic.” In other words, 82 percent would be, at the bare minimum, satisfied to have Trump as their nominee.

Another nine percent said they would be “dissatisfied but not upset,” and six percent said they would be “upset.” Another two percent remain unsure.

The survey was taken January 21–23 among 1,664 adult American citizens and comes as an increasing number of Republicans call for Haley to drop out of the race, urging the party to unify around Trump, who emerged as the runaway victor in both Iowa and New Hampshire.

C-SPAN

“The race is already over,” former Trump challenger Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

“And politically speaking and figuratively speaking, they are dead people walking. It is time for this Republican Party to focus only on one person, and that is eliminating Joe Biden by electing Donald Trump,” he added.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who appeared on Breitbart News Saturday that same day, expressed those sentiments as well.

“It is time for the party to unify,” Blackburn said.

“People ought to get out [of the race]. The party needs to unify. We need to move on and focus on Donald Trump beating Joe Biden and Donald Trump being the 47th president of the United States,” the Tennessee senator added.

However, Haley made it clear in her non-victory speech in New Hampshire Tuesday evening that she plans to charge forward in the race, deeming it “far from over.”

C-SPAN