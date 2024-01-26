Vivek Ramaswamy: Nikki Haley’s ‘Plot’ Is Obvious

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley’s “plot” is even more obvious as time passes, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy said on Thursday.

“Nikki Haley is *not even on the ballot* in the Nevada GOP caucus & thus will get 0 delegates from NV,” Ramaswamy began in a post to X.

“Here’s the ugly TRUTH: she isn’t even trying to beat Trump. Her sole strategy is to *eliminate* Trump,” he continued. “The plot is now more obvious than ever & it’s pathetic that no one sees it”:

Nikki Haley is *not even on the ballot* in the Nevada GOP caucus & thus will get 0 delegates from NV. Here’s the ugly TRUTH: she isn’t even trying to beat Trump. Her sole strategy is to *eliminate* Trump. The plot is now more obvious than ever & it’s pathetic that no one sees it — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 25, 2024

Ramaswamy’s remark comes as Haley refuses to drop out of the race, stating in her non-victory speech in New Hampshire Tuesday evening that she believes the race is far from over.

“They’re falling all over themselves, saying this race is over. Well, I have news for all of them. New Hampshire is first in the nation. It is not the last,” Haley said.

“There are dozens of states left to go, and the next one is my sweet state of South Carolina,” she said, ignoring Nevada, as Ramaswamy pointed out in his message.

“With Donald Trump, you have one bout of chaos after another. This court case, that controversy, this tweet, that senior moment,” she continued. “You can’t fix Joe Biden’s chaos with Republican chaos.”

RELATED — Trump Shades Nikki’s Non-Victory Celebration: She Can’t Get Away with “Bullsh*t!”

C-SPAN

Ramaswamy endorsed Trump immediately after dropping out of the race following Trump’s historic victory in the Iowa caucuses on January 15.

“Earlier tonight, I called Donald Trump to tell him that I congratulate him on his victory, and now, going forward, he will have my full endorsement for the presidency,” he said at the time.

“And I think we’re going to do the right thing for this country. So, I want to ask you to follow me in taking our America First movement to the next level. It did not begin in 2016 — it began in 1776,” he continued.

RELATED — Endorsed! Vivek Drops Out of Race, Throws “Full” Support Behind Trump

C-SPAN

Ramaswamy recently appeared alongside Trump during a rally in Laconia, New Hampshire, the night before the New Hampshire primary, which the former president won by double digits.

RELATED — Vivek Stumps for Trump in New Hampshire to Crowd Chanting “VP”

C-SPAN