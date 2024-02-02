Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden nationally by four points, a CNN poll found Thursday, underscoring Trump’s momentum heading into the 2024 election.
The poll is significant because Trump’s four-point lead is beyond the 3.8 percent margin of error:
- Trump: 49 percent
- Biden: 45 percent
“[T]he demographic dynamics of the contest appear to be steady – with a wide education gap among the most notable demographic divides, and smaller differences by age or race than in other recent presidential elections,” CNN reported:
Biden’s support among traditionally Democratic-leaning blocs such as younger voters and voters of color has not grown since the fall: Voters younger than 35 remain about evenly split, 49% back Biden and 46% Trump, while voters of color break 57% Biden to 35% Trump.
Republicans express confidence in Trump’s odds at winning a second term as president: 88% of Republican-aligned voters say he has a realistic chance of winning the presidency should he become the nominee, while only 29% see Biden as having a realistic shot at winning. About 7 in 10 (72%) Republican-aligned voters say the party has a better chance to win the White House with Trump at the top of the ticket than someone else, and 57% say they would be enthusiastic should he become president again. And most Republican-aligned voters view Trump as generally mainstream (62%) rather than too extreme (37%).
The poll sampled 1,212 adults from January 25-30, 2024.
