Sen. Bill Hagerty Endorses Arizona Republican Kari Lake for Senate

Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) has endorsed Arizona Republican Kari Lake in her bid for U.S. Senate, calling her “fearless” and a “principled conservative.”

The announcement of support from Hagerty, first reported by the DailyMail, marks the latest in a string of endorsements for Lake, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, from prominent Republican Senators.

“I’m honored to endorse my friend Kari Lake to be Arizona’s next U.S. Senator. Kari is a strong, principled conservative, who knows and loves the people of Arizona and will make them proud as their elected representative,” Hagerty said in a statement shared with the Mail and via an emailed press release from Lake’s campaign.

He added that Lake “will fight tirelessly to secure our border and make our country safe and prosperous.”

“The stakes could not be higher and it is now more important than ever that we retake the Republican majority and get our country back on the right track for all working American families and citizens,” the junior senator from Tennessee emphasized.

In a statement, Lake, who is facing Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb in the Republican primary, expressed her gratitude to Hagerty for his support.

“I am thrilled to have the endorsement of a conservative force in the Senate, my friend Bill Hagerty,” Lake said. “He has been a strong voice for securing our border and advocating for America First policies. I look forward to working with him to put America back on track.”

Lake already enjoys the endorsements of several U.S. senators. Republican Conference Chair John Barrasso (R-WY) – the third-ranking Senate Republican – and Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Roger Marshall (R-KS), and Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) have all announced their support for the former Fox 10 Phoenix anchor.

She also has the support of prominent House Republicans, like Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Cory Mills (R-FL).

Lake seeks to secure the nomination to take on likely Democrat candidate Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) seat. Sinema defected from the Democrat Party in December 2022 and has not formally announced whether she is running for reelection, though the Wall Street Journal has reported she has filed paperwork for an independent Senate candidacy.

An internal poll from Lake’s campaign, conducted by JL Partners and published by Punchbowl News on Friday, found her narrowly leading a hypothetical two-way race with Gallego and a three-way race with Gallego and Sinema, as Breitbart News noted.