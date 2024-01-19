Two more Republican senators have announced their support for Trump-backed Arizona Republican Kari Lake in recent days as her endorsement hot streak continues.

Sens. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) and Roger Marshall (R-KS) are the latest Senate Republicans to back Lake, joining the ranks of Republican Conference Chairman John Barrasso (R-WY) — the third-ranking Senate Republican — and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR).

Tuberville, a longtime Division I college football coach who headed the program at Auburn University for nearly a decade, called Lake the ideal “teammate” in a release shared by her team on Wednesday:

If I learned anything from my 40 years of coaching football, it was the value of teamwork. And if I’ve learned anything during my time in the Senate, it’s that America needs more common-sense conservatives willing to go against the grain in Washington, DC, and fight to take our freedoms back. Kari Lake is just the teammate I need beside me in the United States Senate. That’s why she has my complete endorsement.

Lake, who noted her father was a high school football coach, said she and Tuverville “share the relentless drive to save our country, and he needs more America First senators to take the field alongside him and win this country back.”

“I’m honored to have his endorsement,” she added.

Marshall’s endorsement followed on Thursday.

“Kari Lake is a straight shooter who will work tirelessly to secure our border, protect our constitutional rights, rein in inflation, and support law and order. For these reasons and a litany of others, I am honored to endorse her candidacy for the U.S. Senate,” Marshall said in a release emailed by Lake’s team.

Lake lauded Marshall’s career as an “obstetrician, where he delivered more than 5,000 babies,” emphasizing he understands “the need to help women, save babies, and empower families.”

“I will work with him on improving our healthcare system, championing strong agriculture policies, securing America’s border, and defending our Second Amendment,” she added.

Her campaign also revealed Friday she had landed Rep. Brian Mast’s (R-FL) endorsement. Lake has the support of several other prominent House Republicans, including Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-NY), as well as Reps. Jim Banks (R-IN), Burgess Owens (R-UT), and Cory Mills (R-FL).