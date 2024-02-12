Disqualification is “possible” for Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis in her case against former President Donald Trump, Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee said during a hearing on Monday.

If the judge determines on Thursday that Willis engaged in an actual conflict of interest with her lover and fellow prosecutor, Willis would be removed from the case, handing Trump a massive victory in the Georgia election interference case.

Willis admitted in a court filing to a relationship with Nathan Wade, whom she appointed to prosecute Trump, but denied the relationship interfered in the case.

Trump and codefendant Mike Roman have accused Willis and Wade of corruption for:

Maintaining an improper romantic relationship Enriching themselves through the taxpayer-funded prosecution Meeting with Biden administration officials before indicting Trump and codefendants

“I think it’s clear that disqualification can occur if evidence is produced demonstrating an actual conflict or the appearance of one,” Judge McAfee said. “The state has admitted a relationship existed. And so what remains to be proven is the existence and extent of any financial benefit, again if there even was one. And so because I think its possible that the facts alleged by the defendant could result in disqualification, I think an evidentiary hearing must occur to establish the record on those core allegations.”

“I think the issues at point here are whether a relationship existed, whether that relationship was romantic or non-romantic in nature, when it formed, and whether it continues. And that’s only relevant because it’s in combination with the question of the existence and extent of any personal benefit conveyed as a result of their relationship,” he added.

Wade and Willis, among others, will have to testify Thursday, despite Willis’ attempt to prevent his testimony, the judge ruled.

Willis’ legal team protested the judge’s ruling. “What they would say they would not in any way support the wild speculation that was included in this motion,” Fulton County prosecutor Anna Cross pleaded with the judge.

“This is a serious case. These are serious charges,” Cross added. “The defense is bringing you gossip … and the court should not condone that practice.”

